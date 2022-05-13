BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after buying an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,636,000 after buying an additional 119,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

PG traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.59. 246,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $368.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

