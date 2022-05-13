BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after buying an additional 80,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,406. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

