BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $9.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.90. 3,139,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.