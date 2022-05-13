BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

LH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.60. 14,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

