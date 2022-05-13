BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.