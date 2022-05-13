BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,662 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $245.04. 147,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

