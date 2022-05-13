BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.33. 434,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,467,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

