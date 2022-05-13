BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.60 at National Bankshares

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of TSE BTB.UN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 209,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,670. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$332.31 million and a P/E ratio of 6.62. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Michel Léonard acquired 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.88 per share, with a total value of C$49,741.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,111 shares in the company, valued at C$1,222,630.68.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.