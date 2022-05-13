Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

BMBL traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 6,081,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,981. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

