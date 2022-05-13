Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.56.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

