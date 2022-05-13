Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,172 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

CNQ traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 191,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,819. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

