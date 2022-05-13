C Raymond Larkin, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGN traded up $15.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.52. 1,112,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,025. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.64 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

