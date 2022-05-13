C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCCC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

CCCC opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.77.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.54% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

