Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,940. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Several research firms recently commented on CABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

