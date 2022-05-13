CaixaPay Market Capitalization Hits $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00543578 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,608.60 or 1.95611362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

