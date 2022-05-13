Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 105.5% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CFWFF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.