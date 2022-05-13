California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE:WRK opened at $47.46 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

