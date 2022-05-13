California Public Employees Retirement System Has $27.29 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $27,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.