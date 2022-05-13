California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 16,456 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of FMC worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

