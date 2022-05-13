California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 21,663 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

