California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,951 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $89,357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.