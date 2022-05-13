California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 98,539 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 98,539 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $28,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

