California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Alcoa worth $24,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alcoa by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $54.58 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

