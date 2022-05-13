Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring (TM) technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt’s diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory (TM) production system. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $5.42.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calyxt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calyxt by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calyxt (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

