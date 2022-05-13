Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATR opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $119.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

