Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 39,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

About Ingles Markets (Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.