Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

