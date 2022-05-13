Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

