Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

