Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $289,000 in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.