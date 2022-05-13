Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $305,000 in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

AxoGen stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

