Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $318,000 in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Franklin Street Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $462.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

