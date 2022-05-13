Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 3,100 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 61.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 166,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 309.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 498.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130,154 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $183.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

