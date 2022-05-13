Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 377,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of CGC opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

