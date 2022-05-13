Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

NYSE:TS opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.