Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 600,857 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 296,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 114.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 254,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $758.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

