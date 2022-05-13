Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $323,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SM stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.