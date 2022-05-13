Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) a C$3.25 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price target on Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

CVE PRB opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$261.55 million and a P/E ratio of -18.56.

Get Probe Metals alerts:

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Probe Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.