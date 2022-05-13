Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target to $25.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPAY. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 114,669 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 16.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Repay by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

