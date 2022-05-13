Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$45.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after acquiring an additional 221,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,704,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,024,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.