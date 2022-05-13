Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$220.00 at CIBC

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$227.36.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$174.54 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$163.70 and a 12-month high of C$213.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

