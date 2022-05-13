CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in April

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the April 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 56,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin.

