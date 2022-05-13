Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.73 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cango in the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cango by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cango by 945.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cango by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cango during the third quarter valued at $183,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

