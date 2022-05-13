Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 2.05. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

