Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CCOEY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.32. Capcom has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

