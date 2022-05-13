Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.67 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.75 on Friday, hitting $497.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $555.30 and a 200 day moving average of $534.57. The stock has a market cap of $220.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.57 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

