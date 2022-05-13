Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 0.9% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

SYK traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

