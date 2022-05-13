Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,028 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:JPM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 246,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,373,870. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.37 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
