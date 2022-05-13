Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 134 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU opened at $87.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

