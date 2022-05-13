Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

